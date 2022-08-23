Nurse accused of killing Ky. man by ‘intentional medical maltreatment’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky nurse is accused of killing a man in Lexington by medical maltreatment.

According to court documents, 52-year-old Eyvette Hunter was indicted Monday on a murder charge.

The indictment says Hunter unlawfully caused the death of James Morris, of Lexington, back on April 30 by “intentional medical maltreatment.”

A complaint filed with the Kentucky Board of Nursing shows Hunter’s nursing license was also suspended Monday.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.