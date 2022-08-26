Ky. lawmakers honor Knott Co. man who rescued 9 people from floodwaters

On Friday, they honored Nathan Day at the state capitol for rescuing people stranded by...
On Friday, they honored Nathan Day at the state capitol for rescuing people stranded by floodwater.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - During the special session this week, Kentucky lawmakers honored some Kentuckians who made heroic actions during the pandemic.

On Friday, they honored Nathan Day at the state capitol for rescuing people stranded by floodwater.

“A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,” Rep. John Blanton said.

Day, who lives in Knott County, woke up in the middle of the night and saw people surrounded in water. He lives on higher ground and heard children crying.

“My son asked me not to go, and I told him I would go. I told him this is what separates the men from the boys, son,” Day said.

Day climbed over a high wall and waded through high water that sometimes reached over his head.

“You don’t know if you’re going to make it out of that water or not, you know, but you still have to go,” Day said.

He rescued five children, two mothers, and his two former teachers. His heroic efforts floated around social media and gained national attention.

Friday afternoon, Kentucky lawmakers praised his courage.

“Whether you’re willing to accept it or not, you’re a hero,” Blanton said.

“It feels good to see somebody recognized, but there are so many that done it besides me,” Day said.

Day didn’t lose his home in the flood, but he’s ready to help those who did.

“People need to know that we’re Eastern Kentucky and we care,” Day said.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workers checked their surveillance footage and saw a man pull up, dump the dog over the fence,...
Dog tossed over fence at Ky. animal shelter returned to owner
Mark Adkins, 51.
Man facing charges after deadly Lexington motorcycle crash
Shawnee Park visitors who head to the pond may be in for quite an unusual sight.
Hundreds of tiny jellyfish found living in a park pond
(generic_money)
State police investigating theft of $25K from Ky. sheriff’s office evidence room
Empty desk at school
Ky. elementary school evacuated after students, staff experience ‘drowsiness’ in classroom

Latest News

Police are investigating after shots were fired in the parking lot of Fayette Mall.
Shots fired in Fayette Mall parking lot
Police Lights MGN
Theft investigation underway after millions in federal funds for Lexington transferred to private account
New report shows Lexington housing overvalued by 25%
Kentucky Newsmakers 8/28: SOAR COO Joshua Ball; Ky. Center for School Safety Exec. Dir. Jon Akers; Ky. School Security Marshal Ben Wilcox