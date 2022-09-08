Woman trying to get cellphone goes over Cumberland Falls

A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls state park.
By Chelsea Jones and WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman survived going over the falls at the Cumberland Falls State Park.

According to Whitley County Emergency Management, 911 got the call about the situation around 3:15 Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses told officials a woman had fallen into the river and went over the falls, landing downstream.

When rescue crews got there, officials say the 36-year-old woman was swimming to a large rock downstream of the falls. She was able to swim to rescuers. EMA officials say she was checked out by medical crews at the scene and wasn’t taken to the hospital.

She told rescuers she was upstream taking pictures when she dropped her phone in the river. While trying to get her phone, she was swept away by the current.

Cumberland Falls is in southeastern Kentucky, spanning the river at the border of McCreary and Whitley counties. The Cumberland Falls is 68 feet high by 125 feet wide reaching depths up to 400 feet at the base of the falls.

On Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 15:18 HRS. Whitley County 911 received calls of a female that had gone over the falls...

Posted by Whitley County Emergency Management on Thursday, September 8, 2022

