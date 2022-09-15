KSP investigating murder in Whitley County, looking for suspect

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a deadly shooting in Whitley County.

The shooting happened at a home on Patrick Hollow Road Wednesday night.

Officials said there was a fight between 48-year-old Martin A. Canada and 31-year-old Kyle W. Chadwell.

During the fight, officials said Canada shot Chadwell.

Chadwell was taken to Baptist Health of Corbin Hospital, where he later died.

Police are looking for Martin Canada. He has a warrant for his arrest for murder.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can call KSP Post 11 at 606-878-6622.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.