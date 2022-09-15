KSP investigating murder in Whitley County, looking for suspect

KSP
KSP
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a deadly shooting in Whitley County.

The shooting happened at a home on Patrick Hollow Road Wednesday night.

Officials said there was a fight between 48-year-old Martin A. Canada and 31-year-old Kyle W. Chadwell.

During the fight, officials said Canada shot Chadwell.

Chadwell was taken to Baptist Health of Corbin Hospital, where he later died.

Police are looking for Martin Canada. He has a warrant for his arrest for murder.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can call KSP Post 11 at 606-878-6622.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
Scientists say the spotted lanternfly is an invasive species.
Scientists say you should smash this insect if you see it in the Bluegrass
Ohio State Highway Patrol found the bodies of 34-year-old Wesley Thomas and his 31-year-old...
Man charged with raping child found dead with alleged victim’s relative, troopers say
Lexington police are investigating a shooting on Oxford Circle Wednesday night.
Juvenile injured in Lexington shooting, police searching for suspect
Lexington police are investigating a shooting on Florence Ave. Tuesday night.
Juvenile injured in Lexington shooting

Latest News

UK Police Department partnering with Lexington police to provide more patrolling
UK, Lexington police increasing patrols to address issues related to off-campus parties
The air curtain incinerator sits idle right now on C&R's property.
WKYT Investigates | Lexington residents, businesses concerned over potential permit for incinerator
All Blue - Youngstown State
All Blue Weather Preview - Youngstown State
KSP troopers say Derrick Hurt drove off the road after smoking marijuana and hit the victim.
Ky. man accused of hitting woman with his car after smoking marijuana
Ky. man accused of hitting woman with his car after smoking marijuana
WATCH | Ky. man accused of hitting woman with his car after smoking marijuana