Ky. couple arrested after human remains found during investigation into missing child

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE/WKYT) - Two people are facing charges after a missing person complaint turned into a death investigation.

According to a press release, Daviess County deputies responded to a possible missing person complaint on Sept. 30. The caller told authorities that Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter care for several children, however, one girl hadn’t been with them for some time.

According to the DCSO arrest warrant, Porter is Gomez-Alvarez’s girlfriend and is the children’s father.

Officials say on Monday, October 3 information led them to a storage facility on New Hartford Road. According to a press release, Daviess County deputies found a storage unit belonging to Porter.

After obtaining a search warrant for the unit, officials say they found a tote with suspected human remains inside. The Daviess County coroner was contacted for an autopsy and future positive identification.

Warrants were obtained on Gomez-Alvarez and Porter for tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse, according to police.

Both Gomez-Alvarez and Porter were later found and arrested in Berea, Kentucky. According to a press release, both are in the process of being moved to the Daviess County Detention Center.

Officials say the death investigation is ongoing.

