Crystal Rogers: FBI concludes search on Bardstown farm

Crystal Rogers, 35, has not been seen since July 3, 2015.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Federal agents have finished searching the farm in Bardstown belonging to the family of Brooks Houck, the only suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

The FBI Louisville Field Office announced on Friday that this concluded after executing a search warrant on the farm property on Paschal Ballard Road.

Rogers, 35, has not been seen since July 3, 2015. She was attending a party at the farm being searched and a missing persons report was filed by her family two days later.

The FBI Louisville Field Office, the Kentucky State Police, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office and the Bardstown Police Department encourage anyone with information to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit crystalrogerstaskforce.com.

This is a developing story.

