Bourbon County cross country coach arrested

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The coach of the Bourbon County High School cross country team was arrested and charged with sodomy and unlawful transaction with a minor.

Court records show Matthew Perraut is being held in the Bourbon County Regional Detention Center.

According to an arrest citation, the incident happened in 2015. Investigators say Perraut had sex with a woman and two juveniles who were members of the high school cross country team.

Perraut is being held on a $10,000 full cash bond.

According to the arrest citation, detectives attempted to set up an interview with Perraut on October 17. Perraut’s attorney advised his client would not make a statement, but wanted to meet at a later date.

WKYT has reached out to officials with Bourbon County High School. Our requests for comment have not been returned.

