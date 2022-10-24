Body found in burned out camper in Kentucky

Ambulance
Ambulance(None)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in southern Kentucky.

The Wayne County coroner says the investigation started Sunday afternoon after a body was in a burned-out camper in the Murl community.

We’re told the body of a 69-year-old man was found in the camper, which was on an isolated area of a farm.

The coroner says it’s being investigated as an accidental death and no foul play is suspected.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Rogers, 35, has not been seen since July 3, 2015.
Crystal Rogers: FBI concludes search on Bardstown farm
Police say the shooting took place in the area of Winchester Road and East Loudon around 2 am...
Three injured in weekend Lexington shooting
Court records show Matthew Perraut was arrested on charges of sodomy and unlawful transaction...
Bourbon County cross-country coach arrested
KSP investigates an officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County, Oct. 22, 2022
KSP investigates deadly officer-involved shooting in Jessamine Co.
Hundreds of people came to downtown Lexington for the Halloween Festival and Thriller Parade.
Lexington hosts annual Thriller Parade and Halloween Festival

Latest News

The son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle, 18-year-old Dalton Weddle, died in an ATV accident...
Kentucky sheriff’s son killed in ATV crash
Another shot of cooler air
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A swing in temperatures
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rain will finally return to Kentucky
Courtesy: The Lexington Herald-Leader
Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, dies at 94