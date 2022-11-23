Man arrested after telling 911 he killed wife in Lexington, police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man shot and killed his wife in Lexington, according to police.

Police say they received a call around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon from a man who told them he just shot his wife at a home on Bay Colony Lane, off Sandersville Road in the Masterson Station area.

When officers arrived, police say they found a woman dead with gunshot wounds.

Police say the man surrendered to officers without incident.

The names of the people involved have not yet been released.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, making it Lexington’s 42nd of 2022.

This is a developing story.

