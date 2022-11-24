Kentucky grandmother reunited with grandson after decades

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky families are together Thursday to celebrate the holidays and share memories, all while making new ones.

One family in Lexington has a whole lot to celebrate - a reunion, more than two decades in the making! A grandmother saw her first grandchild for the first time since he was a year old.

“I haven’t seen my grandson since he was a year old,” said Judy Wright. “He will be 23 on Friday.”

The story of Wright’s first grandchild, Andrew Story, began here in the U.S. When his mother got homesick, she took him to Panama and signed an agreement to bring him back to the states. However, because of circumstances, Story never returned.

“The first years were absolutely horrible. I finally got to the point where I felt like I was probably never going to see him again. It would just be a fluke,” said Wright. “As each year passed, especially when it came close to his birthday, it got harder and harder. Then it got easier.

Then, about a month ago, Wright’s phone rang.

“He said, “Abby, I don’t know if you remember me,’ and I knew right then that that was my grandson, because abuela is Spanish for grandmother, and that’s what he called me.”

They’ve talked practically every day since.

“This just knocked my socks off,” Wright said. “Best phone call I’ve ever had.”

Story joined the U.S. military when he was 18. Until recently, he was stationed in Germany, using his free time to find his “abby.”

“When he found me on the internet, he looked on Facebook and couldn’t find me. I had just stopped my Facebook account last December. I just didn’t have time to fool with it anymore,” said Wright. “He found me on Instagram. I had not been on there since 2018.”

Wright paid for Story to come to Lexington for Thanksgiving and he arrived late Wednesday night.

“I never thought this was going to happen. I’ve been in awe, I’ve been pinching myself. Could it be true? I’ve talked to him and it still is going to be something else to see him in person,” Wright said.

Then the moment finally arrived and Wright finally got the hug she’s waited over 20 years for:

“I always tried to find her. I was never able to do it,” Story said. “But it was going to be my last time trying and it was worth it.

“He still favors the baby. And I missed all those years of watching him grow. But now, I’m going to get to know him as a man,” said Wright. “And I think his mom has done a great job raising him. He’s everything I hoped he would grow up to be. I’m just so glad to get him back.”

Now, home to make memories they’ve lost out on over the years, thankful being an understatement.

“Do not give up. You can do whatever you want. If you want something, go ahead and go for it,” Story said.

This is Story’s first time celebrating Thanksgiving in the United States. He says one thing he is really looking forward to is going Black Friday shopping for the first time.

