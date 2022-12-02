Lexington community raises concern over push for more flock cameras

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flock cameras, a controversial topic for the last few months, were again the subject of debate on Thursday night.

Mayor Linda Gorton and Police Chief Lawrence Weathers want the Urban County Council to expand the 25 flock license plate readers installed throughout the City with 75 more.

However, many, like District One Elect Tayna Fogle, want them to finish out the year, share the complete data and then discuss increasing the cameras.

“If the money is already allocated, the money will be there. Why don’t we wait for some data? We have elderly people who were for the flock cameras in the beginning. Now they’re questioning because their houses have been shot up,” Fogle said.

In August, Mayor Gorton released a statement saying, “if the year-long pilot project is successful, ultimately, the City will install 100 cameras.”

“There’s misinformation about the whole project,” Chief Lawrence Weathers said. “That it was supposed to last a year, the whole research project is supposed to last a year, which it still will as a part of the pilot. But We’ve seen success in the 25, and that’s prompted us to want to go ahead and buy them. We know it will be about three months before we can get them in.”

Since their installation in the spring, Lexington police report they have recovered close to 100 stolen vehicles and filed more than 400 charges using the license plate readers.

Still, others are asking Council to hold off on expanding the project.

“Pump your brakes. Slow down,” Fogle said.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.