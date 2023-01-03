Team coverage of flash flooding in central Kentucky

(WKYT) - We have team coverage of the impact of the flash flooding across central Kentucky.

Harrison and Scott County school districts canceled class because of the flooding. School leaders made the call early Tuesday morning.

First responders have also been performing water rescues in the region.

Scott County

Scott County had plenty of high water issues Tuesday morning.

The roads around Long Lick Pike, Josephine Road and Coppage Road, north of Stamping Ground have seen the worst of the high water.

Scott County Sheriff deputies say, at this point, most northern roads in the county have water over the roadways. Scott County EMA Director Mike Hennigan told us that he was stuck on Josephine Rd. between two areas of high water.

We know officials had to respond to four cars that were caught in the high water.

No injuries were reported, but officials are warning everyone to steer clear of this area until the water goes down.

Officials are reminding drivers not to drive through water on roadways. It can be hard to tell how deep that water is and it doesn’t take much water to stall out a car or push it off a roadway.

Bourbon County

The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office tells us they have been involved in three water rescues Tuesday morning, one of which involved a Bourbon County school bus.

We’re told there were eight children and the driver on the bus.

The sheriff’s office says the bus was on Silas Road, northwest of Paris, when the driver saw high water over the road in front of the bus. The driver stopped the bus and called for help.

The bus never went into high water, but deputies had to go through the high water to get the children and driver out of the area.

The other two water rescues were on both Russell Cave Road and Elizabeth Station Road.

No injuries were reported with any of the rescues.

Harrison County

A deputy’s cruiser was lost in high water in Harrison County Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy responded around 5 a.m. to a call about someone being trapped in high water in the Shady Nook Pike area, that’s east of Cynthiana.

We’re told the deputy’s cruiser stalled in high water in a low spot on the road. The water then started to rise quickly. The deputy was able to get out of the cruiser and make it to safety.

The sheriff says the deputy is okay but thinks the cruiser will be a total loss.

Harrison County firefighters were able to help the woman trapped in the high water the deputy was trying to respond to.

