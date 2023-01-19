Man dead after being hit by car in Lexington

Investigators believe the man was walking in the roadway.
Investigators believe the man was walking in the roadway.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after being hit by a car in Lexington.

Police say the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Liberty Road between Ellison Court and Appletree Lane.

Investigators believe the man was walking in the roadway when the car hit him.

Crews rushed the man to the hospital, where he died.

A crash reconstruction team shut down traffic in the area. As of 8 a.m. the road remains closed in both directions.

The coroner has yet to release the man’s name.

Police say no one is expected to face charges.

