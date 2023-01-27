Multiple crashes close part of I-75 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused a major backup on I-75 in Lexington Friday morning.

Police say they were called to I75 North near mile marker 111 around 1:20 a.m.

They say two cars and three semis crashed in the area.

The interstate is shut down in the northbound lanes from exit 108 to 113.

The Kentucky Highway Department and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have been notified.

Police did not have an estimate on when the area could open back up.

As of 4:45 a.m. crews had worked four injury crashes, 15 non-injury crashes, three motorist assists and two traffic hazards.

This story is developing and will be updated throughout the morning.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.