FCPS rolls out new classroom on wheels
By Jim Stratman
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools launched their new classroom on wheels Monday morning.

School officials say that bringing the classroom to the student can help engage learners who may never have gotten the chance.

“When we really think about how to reach out to families, it’s to meet them where they are,” said FCPS Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins.

Dr. Liggins says that the buses will be a great tool to engage the youngest learners in Fayette County in a way that will benefit them their entire lives.

“For the first time since our Kindergarten readiness test was given, we found that our less prepared for Kindergarten than they’ve ever been,” said Dr. Liggins. “The same learners that are coming to us ill-prepared for kindergarten, we see are also part of the achievement gap, the graduation gap, and many of the gaps we see once they’re upper in age and in grade level.”

FCPS officials say the plans for these buses will evolve over time. But to start, they are looking at implementing a three-day-a-week preschool program on board these buses and spending the other two days each week taking them into different neighborhoods to interact and bring that learning to different families.

“It’s really an opportunity for us to ensure that we are impacting the learning in those early years that is so critical to the success of our students,” said Dr. Liggins.

Liggins says that the buses will be staffed by Fayette County School teachers who can teach lessons and give instructions for parents to use.

“This isn’t a one-and-done,” said Dr. Liggins. “This is a come get some learning, take it with you, continue to do that, then take advantage of it next time it’s in your neighborhood.”

