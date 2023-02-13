Man accused in baby’s death pleads guilty

By WKYT News Staff
Feb. 13, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused in the death of a baby in Lexington has pleaded guilty.

Court documents say 32-year-old Brent Kelty pleaded guilty in January to first-degree manslaughter in connection with the 2018 death of 4-month-old Landon Mayes.

Kelty was facing a murder charge.

According to the Herald Leader, Kelty was already in jail on unrelated charges when he was indicted for Landon’s death.

Kelty is facing up to 16 years for the manslaughter charge on top of whatever sentence he is currently serving.

He is set to be sentenced on February 23.

