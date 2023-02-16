Alleged victim says woman accused of trying to kill him wasn’t trying to kill him

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning new details in the case of a woman accused of trying to kill her boyfriend and leading police on a multi-county chase.

Lasielle White appeared in court Thursday morning for a preliminary hearing. The hearing featured testimony from Lexington police and from her boyfriend, Rodger Holman, the alleged victim in the case.

White is facing a number of charges including attempted murder and wanton endangerment, but at her preliminary hearing, Holman testified he did not think that White was trying to kill him.

Officer Taylor Mitchell testified police were called by Lasielle’s family members the night she allegedly tried to stab her Holman and run him over with her car. The officer said that once they arrived on scene, White pulled out of the driveway, nearly hitting two officers and a firefighter.

One of those officers shot White in the arm, but she kept driving, leading police on a chase through parts of Fayette and Scott Counties for about an hour and a half. She stopped at Coldstream Park and was taken to the hospital before she was booked into jail.

The defense focused on White’s mental state at the time, asking the detective if she was told by family that White was in crisis.

“Victim stated that she was in therapy but had not been diagnosed with anything,” said Officer Mitchell.

Holman told the court that he thought White should be released on bond and to the care of her aunt.

“She even told me that it wasn’t her intention to actually stab me. She, I guess, was just trying to scare me,” Holman said.

The judge found probable cause on all the charges against White to send the case to a grand jury, though the judge did lower White’s bond significantly. He decided to “10%” her $75,000 bond. So, if she were able to pay $7,500, she could get out on bond.

If she does that, there are a number of conditions she would have to follow, including ankle monitoring, making sure that she goes to all of her doctors’ appointments, and taking her medication. In the judge’s words, she would essentially be under house arrest should she post bond.

There was some discussion in court about whether or not Holman could sit in the courtroom while the detective testified.

Typically those witnesses would be kept separate to not influence testimony, but the judge ruled Holman had a right to hear that testimony under Marcy’s Law because he was the victim in this case.

