One man shot after attempted burglary of Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One man is in the hospital after police say he broke into a Lexington home.

Lexington police say that at around 3:48 AM on Sunday morning, they received a call for a possible burglary on the 100 block of Wittland Lane.

When police arrived, they found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The preliminary investigation shows that the man broke into the home and was shot by the homeowner soon after.

He was then transferred to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time. Lexington police say there are no other suspects at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

