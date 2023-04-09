Fire breaks out at Lexington restaurant

Firefighters are on-scene of a working structure fire in Lexington at an area restaurant.
Firefighters are on-scene of a working structure fire in Lexington at an area restaurant.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are on-scene of a structure fire at a restaurant in the Hamburg shopping center in Lexington.

Flames could be seen pouring out of Joella’s Hot Chicken along Sir Barton Way just after 4 p.m. Sunday.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire has been extinguished and was contained to the rear exit and cooler. The fire did not spread into the main restaurant.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

This is a developing story and additional details will be added as they become available.

