Fire breaks out at Lexington restaurant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are on-scene of a structure fire at a restaurant in the Hamburg shopping center in Lexington.

Flames could be seen pouring out of Joella’s Hot Chicken along Sir Barton Way just after 4 p.m. Sunday.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire has been extinguished and was contained to the rear exit and cooler. The fire did not spread into the main restaurant.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

This is a developing story and additional details will be added as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.