Kentucky veteran celebrates 100th birthday

Veteran David Elder celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends.
Veteran David Elder celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Family and friends in Pulaski County gathered for a very special birthday celebration Saturday.

Veteran David Elder served in Italy, Germany and France during World War II and was even awarded the Purple Heart.

More than 200 of his closest friends and family joined together at Woodstock Community Center to celebrate his 100th birthday.

Members of the Honor Guard were on-hand to play taps and present the American Flag.

Elder is now also officially commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel by order of Governor Andy Beshear.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 13-year-old tourist drowned Friday morning in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Okaloosa...
Police: 13-year-old Kentucky boy drowns in Florida
Guy Cummins
NKY business owner who stopped serving Bud Light says it’s not for the reason you think
Officers found the victim near the corner of Centre Parkway and Appian Way just before 11 p.m....
Man dead after Lexington shooting
Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines says she was attacked Thursday evening...
Fmr. UK swimmer says she was attacked during San Francisco speaking event
A sign at a Walmart store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Walmart employee struck, killed in parking lot while returning shopping carts, police say

Latest News

Several families came out to enjoy the event without fear of their children being overstimulated.
City of Pikeville celebrates Easter with sensory-safe egg hunt
Program works to match 300 Lexington youth with summer jobs
WATCH | Program works to match 300 Lexington youth with summer jobs
Lex PD shooting investigation
WATCH | Lex PD shooting investigation
Woman from Golden Alert found dead
WATCH | Woman from Golden Alert found dead