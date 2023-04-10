LMPD confirms multiple casualties from active shooting incident in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed there are multiple casualties from an active shooting in downtown Louisville near Slugger Field.

LMPD and Louisville Metro Mayor Craig Greenberg advise everyone to avoid the 300 block of East Main Street, specifically at Old National Bank.

Louisville Metro police officers and FBI Louisville special agents are currently there at the scene. Governor Andy Beshear tweeted that he is heading to Louisville now.

LMPD is expected to give an update on this investigation shortly.

