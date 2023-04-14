Man facing charges after falsely reporting possible mass shooting to federal agency

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man is in trouble with police after they say he called in a report about a possible mass shooting in London.

Officers with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and London Police were tipped off by the U.S. State Department about one of their agents getting a call from the man Wednesday night.

Both agencies went to follow up on the report and initially had trouble finding the suspect, identified as Jason Singleton, 44, of London.

When they finally found Singleton and started questioning him, police discovered he was under the influence and the call was a hoax.

He was arrested and charged with falsely reporting an incident to law enforcement and public intoxication.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center and released on Thursday.

After being in court Friday morning, Singleton is set for a Pre-Trial Conference on June 20th at 9:30 a.m.

