Man facing charges after falsely reporting possible mass shooting to federal agency

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man is in trouble with police after they say he called in a report about a possible mass shooting in London.

Officers with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and London Police were tipped off by the U.S. State Department about one of their agents getting a call from the man Wednesday night.

Both agencies went to follow up on the report and initially had trouble finding the suspect, identified as Jason Singleton, 44, of London.

When they finally found Singleton and started questioning him, police discovered he was under the influence and the call was a hoax.

He was arrested and charged with falsely reporting an incident to law enforcement and public intoxication.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center and released on Thursday.

After being in court Friday morning, Singleton is set for a Pre-Trial Conference on June 20th at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The McCreary County sheriff says it happened early Wednesday morning on Slab Vanover Road,...
Kentucky woman killed by pack of dogs identified
Timothy Kemp
Man found with loaded guns threatened to ‘pop people’ at Ky. Walmart, police say
Lexington’s health commissioner has been fired after just three months on the job.
Lexington’s new health commissioner fired after just three months
A crossing guard was hit by a car in Lexington. It happened Tuesday morning near Garrett Morgan...
Crossing guard hit by car near Lexington school dies
One person is dead after a crash on Midway Rd. in Versailles.
Police: One person dead in Woodford Co. crash

Latest News

Trevor Bush on the new Disney+ show "The Crossover."
Kentucky teen starring in new Disney+ show
MetroSafe call-takers and dispatchers outline the day of the Old National Bank Shooting and the...
MetroSafe dispatch outlines 911 calls they received during Old National Bank shooting
Friday afternoon, About 50 UK undergraduate student workers from the labor union United Campus...
UK undergraduate student workers march for better wages
The Lexington-Fayette County Board of Health approved the appointment of Dr. Sheila...
Fired Fayette Co. Health Commissioner to request board to reconsider
‘TikTok Trickster’ arrested in Lexington
WATCH | ‘TikTok Trickster’ arrested in Lexington