Former State Rep. Lonnie Napier passes away at 82

GARRARD CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Former Representative Lonnie Napier of Garrard County has passed away, according to House Speaker David Osborne.

“On behalf of the Kentucky House of Representatives, I extend sympathy to the family of Representative Lonnie Napier,” said Osborne in a statement on Saturday. “Those who served with Lonnie saw firsthand his commitment to the people of his district. He brought to the House his experience as a successful small businessman and service in local government and served with distinction for almost three decades. Lonnie worked tirelessly to provide his constituents with not only a voice in the House, but an advocate to state government agencies.”

Born May 24, 1940, Napier served in the House from 1985-2013. He also served in the Kentucky Army National Guard from 1963-1969. He passed away on Friday.

JUST IN: Former longtime State Representative Lonnie Napier has died. The Republican from Garrard County served in the House from 1985-2013. He ran a family business in Lancaster. Napier’s passing was announced today by House Speaker David Osborne who expressed sympathy. — Bill Bryant (@kynewsmakers) April 15, 2023

