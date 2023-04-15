Former State Rep. Lonnie Napier passes away at 82

Former Representative Lonnie Napier of Garrard County has passed away.
Former Representative Lonnie Napier of Garrard County has passed away.(Lexington Herald Leader)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARRARD CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Former Representative Lonnie Napier of Garrard County has passed away, according to House Speaker David Osborne.

“On behalf of the Kentucky House of Representatives, I extend sympathy to the family of Representative Lonnie Napier,” said Osborne in a statement on Saturday. “Those who served with Lonnie saw firsthand his commitment to the people of his district. He brought to the House his experience as a successful small businessman and service in local government and served with distinction for almost three decades. Lonnie worked tirelessly to provide his constituents with not only a voice in the House, but an advocate to state government agencies.”

Born May 24, 1940, Napier served in the House from 1985-2013. He also served in the Kentucky Army National Guard from 1963-1969. He passed away on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
‘TikTok Trickster’ arrested in Lexington
Fire officials say that at least 11 horses died in the fire. The owners are still working to...
12 horses dead in early morning barn fire
Investigators said they determined that dealership owner Eddie Howard (left) and salesman...
Dealership owner, salesman rolled back mileage on cars before reselling them, police say
Timothy Kemp
Man found with loaded guns threatened to ‘pop people’ at Ky. Walmart, police say
Lexington police investigating after 16-year-old found shot

Latest News

Trevor Bush on the new Disney+ show "The Crossover."
Kentucky teen starring in new Disney+ show
MetroSafe call-takers and dispatchers outline the day of the Old National Bank Shooting and the...
MetroSafe dispatch outlines 911 calls they received during Old National Bank shooting
Friday afternoon, About 50 UK undergraduate student workers from the labor union United Campus...
UK undergraduate student workers march for better wages
Dr. Owens-Collins was the second health commissioner to leave the job in less than a year.
Fired Fayette Co. Health Commissioner to request board to reconsider