Downtown revitalization project kicks off in Versailles

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Versailles broke ground Friday morning on a big downtown revitalization project that’s expected to bring a new form of entertainment to the community.

Since 2014, the city says the project has been the center of many conversations, and now it’s coming to life.

The nearly $4 million project will take up about four acres of the area in the Rose Hill parking lot. The city says this project encompasses what makes Versailles, “Versailles.”

“It’s just a parking lot right now, but it’s going to turn into a very special community place,” said Woodford County Judge/Executive James Kay. “It’s going to open up our park. It’s going to open up our downtown. It’s going to bring people into our community.”

It’s being called the Versailles Community Market Pavillion.

Some of the features include a farmers market pavilion with indoor and outdoor space. It will be the city’s first permanent farmers market location. There will be an entertainment stage for concerts and a water feature under the courthouse annex building.

The city says the water feature celebrates the spring upon which Versailles was founded, which is the headwaters for Glenns Creek Distilling.

“It highlights and enhances our history with the water feature and gives us an opportunity to showcase talent with the stage,” said Mayor Brian Traugott.

Traugott says the community has been on board with the project since the beginning. He says the project is made possible thanks to various committees, public work sessions, and partnerships.

“It gives me tingles, not only because of the impact but the evolution of the project. It’s a better project today than it would’ve been nine years ago. So, I think the wait was worth it,” Traugott said.

The space is also expected to help accommodate the various events the city puts on throughout the year.

“It will have other public amenities that aren’t available downtown for our Big Twilight festival, for our other events that we have downtown,” said Judge/Executive Kay. “It’s going to really, really set things off in our community.”

The city says people can expect to see movement on the project in May when construction gets started. We’re told the project is expected to take about 14-15 months.

The city does want people to know that there will still be parking available in the space once the project is done.

