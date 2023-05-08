Officials: Elementary student brought kitchen knife to school, hurt classmate

A Kentucky elementary school student is accused of using a kitchen knife to hurt a classmate.
A Kentucky elementary school student is accused of using a kitchen knife to hurt a classmate.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky elementary school student is accused of using a kitchen knife to hurt a classmate.

According to a press release from Whitley County Schools, it happened Monday at Whitley North Elementary School.

School officials say a student brought the kitchen knife to school and used it to injure a classmate in the shoulder.

We’re told the teacher immediately intervened, and the school resource officer was then able to take control of the situation.

The sheriff’s office is now investigating.

We’ll keep you updated.

