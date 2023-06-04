Lexington Restaurant Pride Week Shares Unique Menu Items

Everyday Kentucy
North Lime Celebrates Pride
By Alexa Minton
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Restaurants in Lexington are participating in Lexington Pride through offering special themed menu items to customers.

Lexington Restaurant Pride Week kicked off on Saturday with over 15 restaurants participating. The event has establishments featuring a pride item this week, and proceeds from these sales will go to a special cause.

The week is part of Lexington Pride, a celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community for the month of June. THis month will host multiple events, providing spaces for Central Kentuckians to gather and celebrate.

One restaurant involved is North Lime Coffee and Donuts. They will be featuring a LGBTQIA+ cold brew, and a rainbow tie-dye donut. If you order these items or any of the items featured at the participating restaurants, 15% of the sale proceeds will go towards supporting the LGBTQIA+ community in Lexington.

WKYT spoke with Lane Green, a barista and North Lime, about the importance of supporting events like this one.

“Its important to just not only focus for the week or the month,” Green stated “ Be conscious about what you are saying or what you are doing to people throughout the whole year.”

Restaurants will be featuring these items through Saturday, June 10th - giving customers the chance to stop by and show their support through a tasty treat.

For more information and a full list of participating restaurants, visit lexpridefest.org.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

