Kentucky marks National Bourbon Day

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday is National Bourbon Day.

One of Kentucky’s leading industries produces $9 billion in economic output every year.

Bourbon has been around in Kentucky for more than 200 years.

Currently, it employs 22,000 Kentuckians. That number has doubled over the last ten years.

While the brown liquor keeps pouring, there are some threats that could slow its flow, like taxes.

“There are seven different taxes on every bottle of bourbon before it even hits your lips,” said Kentucky Distillers Association President Sean Edwards. “One of those taxes has been the aging barrel tax, and Kentucky has been the only place in the world that taxes aging barrels of whiskey.”

Gregory says those taxes are being phased out over 20 years.

“A lot of states are telling us the reason a lot of those distillers are not relocating here is because of the barrel tax,” said Gregory.

Gregory says the industry is growing and becoming more diverse.

“We are, but we have more work to do in that area. We’re thankful and welcoming to our friends at Fresh Distillery,” said Gregory.

Husband and wife team Sean and Tia Edwards founded Fresh Bourbon Distillery in 2017.

“In 2020, we were recognized by the state of Kentucky as the first African Americans to make bourbon in the state of Kentucky and mainly because our recipe is very unique in the industry,” said Sean Edwards.

Fresh Bourbon Distillery focuses on bourbon cocktails moving away from the standard, neat approach meaning no additives.

“We felt like people were pushing you to one experience in the bourbon industry, and we wanted to change that hence a fresh approach to the bourbon industry,” said Sean Edwards.

The Edwards employs 12 people, and they say right now, business is great, and they are happy to see growth in the bourbon world.

“A lot of the growth in the industry is coming from a lot of diverse people,” said Sean Edwards.

But when it comes to taxes on bourbon...

“As long as they make the taxes manageable, that’s the idea, and I think the legislation understands that,” said Gregory.

Fresh Bourbon Distillery is working on getting its product shipped overseas.

Gregory says 41 counties in the Commonwealth have a bourbon distillery which is more than ever before.

