Kentucky football adds 3-star offensive lineman Jadon Lafontant

Lafontant (6-foot-3, 315 lbs) is a top-100 offensive lineman out of Greenwich, Connecticut

Lafontant (6-foot-3, 315 lbs) is a top-100 offensive lineman out of Greenwich, Connecticut(UK Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky football added a third offensive lineman to its 2024 recruiting class on Monday with the commitment of three-star prospect Jadon Lafontant.

Lafontant (6-foot-3, 315 lbs) is a top-100 offensive lineman out of Greenwich, Connecticut. He chose Kentucky over offers from Vanderbilt, Duke, Boston College and Pittsburgh.

