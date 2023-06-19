Kentucky football adds 3-star offensive lineman Jadon Lafontant
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky football added a third offensive lineman to its 2024 recruiting class on Monday with the commitment of three-star prospect Jadon Lafontant.
Lafontant (6-foot-3, 315 lbs) is a top-100 offensive lineman out of Greenwich, Connecticut. He chose Kentucky over offers from Vanderbilt, Duke, Boston College and Pittsburgh.
