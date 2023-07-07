Brother, sister-in-law of assassinated Pulaski Co. sheriff found dead

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The brother and sister-in-law of assassinated Pulaski Co. sheriff Sam Catron have been found dead, according to the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.

The Pulaski County Office says that Lewis and Carol Catron were found dead inside their home from carbon monoxide poisoning around four Friday evening.

They believe that this was a bad accident and no foul play was suspected.

Their bodies are being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy.

Sam Catron was attending a fish fry at a fire station in Shopville on April 13, 2002, when someone shot and killed him.

A jury convicted Danny Shelley of firing the fatal shot. They also convicted drug dealer Kenneth White and Catron’s political opponent, Jeff Morris. According to what came out in court, White wanted Catron out of the way for Morris to get into office. All three remain in prison.

