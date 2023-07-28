Woman found dead after home swept away in Kentucky flooding

Everyday Kentucky
Woman found dead after home swept away in overnight flooding, sheriff says
By WKYT News Staff, Lucy Bryson and Jessica Umbro
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The coroner has identified the woman found dead after flash flooding in Nicholas County overnight.

According to the coroner, the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Rosa Rowland.

The sheriff’s office says Rowland was found dead Friday morning in the West Headquarters Road area. We’re told her home was swept away, and her body was found more than half a mile away in a field near the Hooktown branch of the South Fork Licking River.

The coroner says Rowland called 911 for help, but rescuers were blocked by flood waters and downed power lines.

Rowland’s family described her as a tenacious mother and grandmother who would give her last dollar to someone in need.

