Devin Leary named to Maxwell Award watch list

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky senior quarterback Devin Leary has been named to the watch list for the 87th Maxwell Award, presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football.

The Maxwell Award has been presented to the College Player of the Year since 1937 and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell, who was a former standout at Swarthmore College and a renowned sportswriter and football official.

Leary, a native of Sicklerville, New Jersey, transferred to Kentucky in January after four seasons at NC State. He completed 568-of-944 passes for 62 touchdowns and his 6,807 career passing yards ranks sixth on NC State’s career list. His 60.2 percent completion mark ranks fourth. Leary was 17-9 overall as a starter.

In 2022, he led NC State to 5-1 record and a top-15 ranking in the national polls before suffering a season-ending injury. Prior to that, he was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Player of the Year and was one of 25 semifinalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Leary graduated in December of 2022 with a degree in sport management and is currently working on an undergraduate certificate in business from UK.

Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced November 13, 2023, while the three finalists will be unveiled November 28, 2023. The winners of the 87th Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on December 7, 2023. The formal presentations of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards in March 2024.

