Dunbar soccer fans accused of chanting anti-LGBTQ slur at match

By Darnell Crenshaw
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There are reports of an anti-LGBTQ chant happening at a Fayette County high school boys’ soccer match.

The teams were Dunbar at Lafayette.

There are accusations that some fans on the Dunbar side were yelling a FIFA-banned Spanish word, considered an anti-LGBTQ slur, toward members of the Lafayette soccer team.

“I was made aware of this posting that was listed on Twitter, and of course, we here at Fayette County Public Schools have no tolerance for any type of hate speech or language,” said Dia Davidson-Smith, Chief Communication and Public Engagement Officer for Fayette County Public Schools, referring to a post made by Lexington-Herald Leader journalist Jared Peck.

Peck was covering the soccer match between Dunbar at Lafayette on August 29.

He says he heard the anti-LGBTQ chant during the match.

The Dunbar High School digital news outlet, the PLD Lamplighter, acknowledged the reported slur with an article titled “We Can Do Better, Dunbar.”

The article quotes one Dunbar soccer player, saying, “We enjoy the support of the fans, but we don’t condone this type of behavior from them.”

The report also quotes one of the leaders of the Dunbar student section, saying, “The student section was not involved in any of this and does not support the hateful things that were said.”

Davidson-Smith says Dunbar’s principal is looking into the accusations.

“The principal is in the process of doing an investigation to determine exactly how it started, why it started and if those involved are actually Dunbar students,” said Davidson-Smith.

We do not know how long the chant lasted, nor do we know if it was immediately shut down.

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association gave us a statement referring us to their policy on ethnic and cultural diversity and sexual harassment. It says:

Prejudice or discrimination within the athletic program on the basis of race, color, religion, ancestry, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, or United States military service cannot be tolerated.

