Body found at Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Lexington after a body was found Thursday morning.

Police say they were called around 8:45 a.m. to a home in the 6000 block of Man o’ War Blvd., near the Winchester Road intersection.

We’re told one person was found dead there.

Police are calling this a death investigation at this point, and no other information is available right now.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.