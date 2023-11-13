Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Large broadband expansion announced for parts of Kentucky

Large broadband expansion announced for parts of Kentucky
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky officials announced Monday that 16 counties across the southern and eastern parts of the state will soon have more access to high-speed internet.

The Center for Rural Development, based in Somerset, is helping to coordinate what is called a launchpad to provide better, faster, and more affordable high-speed internet to 33,000 homes.

The counties included are Bath, Bell, Boyd, Carter, Garrard, Knox, Laurel, Lincoln, Martin, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Russell, and Whitley.

It’s being made possible by a $31 million project using federal and state matching funds.

The counties chosen were those that were seen as underserved or unserved. Broadband is also seen as unaffordable for many in the region.

Several companies are being used to install the fiber lines, and some may see service in as little as three to six months, but the entire project could take a year and a half to complete. The project is also seen as one to provide more affordable service.

“The standard package, unless you want gig service, you are looking at $50 to $60 a month. 95% of our people don’t need gig service to their house. Some don’t even need it to their business, but if they want it, it is available,” said Lonnie Lawson with The Center for Rural Development.

Along with the 124 miles of fiber lines, this project will also include 15 wireless towers within the 16 counties and 40 additional towers outside the scope of the grant funding.

Officials say the need to expand broadband came about, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic when many shifted their work and education assignments to from-home situations.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday
Man arrested after Lexington apartment shooting
Police believe road-rage led up to the shooting.
One arrested after road rage shooting
Lexington Police have issued a Golden Alert for 19-year-old Brennon Higgins.
Lexington Police cancel Golden Alert, missing man found
The Holly Day Market in Lexington raises money for local charities while celebrating the...
‘Holly Day’ Market helps support central Kentucky communities
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
‘Love Story’ between the NFL and Taylor Swift may be ending

Latest News

Ambulance
Hunters accidentally shot themselves in separate incidents in same county, sheriff says
Top Stories: WKYT News at Noon (11/13/2023)
Top Stories: WKYT News at Noon (11/13/2023)
Pizza chain closes last Lexington location
WATCH | Pizza chain closes last Lexington location
Big Blue Crush competition underway
WATCH | Big Blue Crush competition underway