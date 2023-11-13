Large broadband expansion announced for parts of Kentucky

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky officials announced Monday that 16 counties across the southern and eastern parts of the state will soon have more access to high-speed internet.

The Center for Rural Development, based in Somerset, is helping to coordinate what is called a launchpad to provide better, faster, and more affordable high-speed internet to 33,000 homes.

The counties included are Bath, Bell, Boyd, Carter, Garrard, Knox, Laurel, Lincoln, Martin, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Russell, and Whitley.

It’s being made possible by a $31 million project using federal and state matching funds.

The counties chosen were those that were seen as underserved or unserved. Broadband is also seen as unaffordable for many in the region.

Several companies are being used to install the fiber lines, and some may see service in as little as three to six months, but the entire project could take a year and a half to complete. The project is also seen as one to provide more affordable service.

“The standard package, unless you want gig service, you are looking at $50 to $60 a month. 95% of our people don’t need gig service to their house. Some don’t even need it to their business, but if they want it, it is available,” said Lonnie Lawson with The Center for Rural Development.

Along with the 124 miles of fiber lines, this project will also include 15 wireless towers within the 16 counties and 40 additional towers outside the scope of the grant funding.

Officials say the need to expand broadband came about, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic when many shifted their work and education assignments to from-home situations.

