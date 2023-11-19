Everyday Kentucky
7 years have passed since death of Tommy Ballard, father of Crystal Rogers

Sherry and Tommy Ballard (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Seven years ago Sunday, Tommy Ballard was shot dead on his property.

Ballard was the father of Crystal Rogers, the woman whose disappearance from Bardstown in 2015 launched a massive case that still has yet to end. Ballard spearheaded the efforts to find Crystal after she went missing.

>> COMPLETE COVERAGE: The Crystal Rogers case

Nov. 19, 2016, he was hunting with his grandson on family property when he was shot and killed.

Kentucky State Police classified it as a death investigation, not a homicide. Nobody has been arrested in connection to Ballard’s death.

Brooks Houck, Crystal’s boyfriend, is on trial for her murder.

Chris Bailey’s 2023-2024 Winter Weather Forecast