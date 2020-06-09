4 ‘Vanderpump’ cast members fired over race-related comments

NEW YORK (AP) - Four cast members are not returning for another season of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” after past race-related comments have surfaced.

Bravo released a statement Tuesday confirming that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni would not return to the reality series.

It was revealed last week that Schroeder and Doute had reported a former African American coworker for a crime she had nothing to do with.

Boyens and Caprioni were let go over tweets that contained racial slurs.

The show follows the personal lives of current and former employees of former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanderpump’s Los Angeles restaurants.

