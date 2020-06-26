Advertisement

Kanye West to bring Yeezy brand, but not sneakers, to Gap

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2016, file photo, Kanye West appears at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. West has held an outdoor worship service that attracted thousands of people to the Wyoming city where he owns a ranch. The Billings Gazette reports West held the free event Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, on the grounds of The Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. The center estimates 3,800 people attended the hour-long &amp;quot;Sunday Service&amp;quot; in the Robbie Powwow Garden. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2016, file photo, Kanye West appears at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York. West has held an outdoor worship service that attracted thousands of people to the Wyoming city where he owns a ranch. The Billings Gazette reports West held the free event Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, on the grounds of The Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. The center estimates 3,800 people attended the hour-long &amp;quot;Sunday Service&amp;quot; in the Robbie Powwow Garden. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) (KGWN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Kanye West is bringing his Yeezy brand to Gap.

The rap superstar will design adult and kids clothing that will be sold at Gap next year.

Yeezy is best known for its pricey sneakers that quickly sell out online, but Yeezy footwear won’t be sold at Gap.

The retailer hopes the deal will keep it relevant with shoppers as its sales dwindle.

For Yeezy, it could get the brand in front of more people.

West tweeted a photo of what the collaboration might look like: bright colored hoodies, jackets and T-shirts. Gap’s stock soared nearly 19% Friday.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Latest News

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | A stormy pattern takes over this weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
Strong to severe storms will ramp up this weekend and last into next week bringing heavy rainfall that could also lead to localized flooding

State

Kentucky bars allowed to reopen on Monday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Kentucky bar owners and customers are looking forward to their reopening on Monday.

News

The Breakdown with Eagle Scout Candidate Nick Meyers: Coronavirus Won’t Stop His Project

Updated: 11 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:30 PM

Entertainment

‘Mulan’ follows ‘Tenet’ to August, ending Hollywood’s summer

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Hollywood’s hopes for salvaging its summer season have effectively ended after the releases of both Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” and the Walt Disney Co.‘s live-action reboot of “Mulan” were again delayed.

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

Latest News

National

American Airlines will book flights to full capacity

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
American Airlines said Friday that it will start booking flights to full capacity next week.

National

Elsie moooves on: Borden dairy sold to private equity firms

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Elsie the cow has a new home. Borden dairy, which filed for bankruptcy protection in January, has been sold to two private equity firms.

News

Home & About - Model airplanes and balloon rockets offer summer fun (June 26, 2020)

Updated: 14 hours ago
WKYT News at 4:30 PM

News

WATCH | Home & About - Model airplanes and balloon rockets offer summer fun (June 26, 2020)

Updated: 14 hours ago
Home & About - Model airplanes and balloon rockets offer summer fun (June 26, 2020)

News

COVID-19 testing continues in Lexington’s Cardinal Valley neighborhood

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
On Friday tests are taking place at Cardinal Valley Elementary School until 8:00 p.m.