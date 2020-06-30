New Mexico tribe transforms old casino into movie studio

TESUQUE PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) - A northern New Mexico Native American tribe is opening a movie studio it hopes will attract big productions.

Tesuque Pueblo recently converted its former casino near Santa Fe into a movie studio campus with more than 25,000 square feet of film shooting space. The tribe also dedicated more than 27 square miles on its land for outdoor movie scenes.

Cheyenne and Arapaho filmmaker Chris Eyre is advising the studio and says the campus has many existing sets.

The tribe’s land features stunning desert in the red-brown foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Netflix and NBCUniversal have invested in New Mexico studios in recent years.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)