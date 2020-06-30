Advertisement

New Mexico tribe transforms old casino into movie studio

This June 25, 2020 photo shows the exterior of Camel Rock Studios, a new film studio owned by Tesuque Pueblo of New Mexico, in Santa Fe, N.M. The Native American tribe in northern New Mexico has opened up the movie studio at the site of a former casino aimed at attracting big productions in what is believed to be a first by a Indigenous tribal government in the U.S. (AP Photo/ Russell Contreras)
This June 25, 2020 photo shows the exterior of Camel Rock Studios, a new film studio owned by Tesuque Pueblo of New Mexico, in Santa Fe, N.M. The Native American tribe in northern New Mexico has opened up the movie studio at the site of a former casino aimed at attracting big productions in what is believed to be a first by a Indigenous tribal government in the U.S. (AP Photo/ Russell Contreras)(Russell Contreras | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TESUQUE PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) - A northern New Mexico Native American tribe is opening a movie studio it hopes will attract big productions.

Tesuque Pueblo recently converted its former casino near Santa Fe into a movie studio campus with more than 25,000 square feet of film shooting space. The tribe also dedicated more than 27 square miles on its land for outdoor movie scenes.

Cheyenne and Arapaho filmmaker Chris Eyre is advising the studio and says the campus has many existing sets.

The tribe’s land features stunning desert in the red-brown foothills of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Netflix and NBCUniversal have invested in New Mexico studios in recent years.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Latest News

Sports

2020 Minor League Baseball season cancelled

Updated: 7 minutes ago
The Lexington Legends will not play in 2020.

National

Adidas HR head resigns as company addresses diversity issues

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By The Associated Press
The head of global human resources at sports apparel and shoe company Adidas has resigned following criticism from employees of what they see as the company’s failure to diversify its workforce.

State

McGrath wins Dem primary, Booker concedes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Amy McGrath was the favorite until the coronavirus and racial tensions changed the dynamics of the U.S. Senate Race. That’s when we saw the gap narrow between her and State Representative Charles Booker.

Lexington

New regional licensing office opens in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that the new Regional Driver Licensing Office in Lexington has opened.

Latest News

News

Mercer County deputy stops runaway vehicle with woman, baby inside

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Monday the Harrodsburg 911 Center got a call from a woman saying her car had malfunctioned and she was speeding down the road with no way to stop. One deputy responded in a way the Mercer County Sheriff calls "fabulous."

Regional

Couple rescued from submerged SUV; man later dies

Updated: 3 hours ago
Authorities say one person died and another is being treated as a result of flash flooding in Washington County, Ky.

News

Beshear reports 282 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Shelby Smithson
Governor Andy Beshear held a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.

News

The Breakdown with WKYT’s Bill Bryant: The Close Senate Race between McGrath and Booker

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
Underdog Charles Booker made it a close race for the U-S Senate in the Democratic Primary against Amy McGrath. How did he do that, and what happens going forward into the November Election in her attempt to unseat Senator Mitch McConnell?

National Politics

McGrath wins Kentucky Dem primary; McConnell showdown awaits

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Former Marine pilot Amy McGrath overcame a bumpier-than-expected Kentucky primary to win the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination Tuesday, fending off progressive Charles Booker to set up a bruising, big-spending showdown with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

State

’Blue Flu’: LMPD officers call out sick Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Natalia Martinez
The sick calls follow a series of issues the rank-and-file officers have tried to bring to light...