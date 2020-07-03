Advertisement

Willie Nelson’s July Fourth picnic is virtual in virus era

FILE - In this July 4, 2006, file photo, Willie Nelson addresses fans attending his Fourth of July Picnic in Ft. Worth, Texas. Willie Nelson&amp;rsquo;s annual Fourth of July Picnic is going ahead this year, but to reduce concerns about the coronavirus the event will be virtual. Fans can tune in to the nearly 50-year-old music bash Saturday via livestream. (AP Photo/Rex C. Curry, File)
FILE - In this July 4, 2006, file photo, Willie Nelson addresses fans attending his Fourth of July Picnic in Ft. Worth, Texas. Willie Nelson&amp;rsquo;s annual Fourth of July Picnic is going ahead this year, but to reduce concerns about the coronavirus the event will be virtual. Fans can tune in to the nearly 50-year-old music bash Saturday via livestream. (AP Photo/Rex C. Curry, File) (KY3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPICEWOOD, Texas (AP) - Willie Nelson’s annual Fourth of July Picnic is going ahead this year, but to reduce concerns about the coronavirus the event will be virtual.

Fans can tune in to the nearly 50-year-old music bash Saturday via live stream.

Other performers include Sheryl Crow, Ziggy Marley, Steve Earle and Nelson’s fellow Texas-based singers Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen and Kinky Friedman.

Some of the artists will be at Nelson’s Luck Ranch in Spicewood, northwest of Austin. Others will stream live from elsewhere.

Nelson’s event started in 1972 and has been held most years since, moving around Texas and occasionally outside the Lone Star State.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Latest News

News

Man scooters across America, raising money for charity

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Grace Finerman
A road trip from coast to coast is an experience many Americans put on their bucket list, but one man is choosing to do this a little differently. He's riding a segway 4,000 miles.

News

Ky. reports 299 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths on Friday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Friday 299 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, raising Kentucky’s total number of cases to 16,376.

News

Firework vendors see more business as more stay home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The stand is her three teen’s college fund and took a leap of faith when wondering if COVID-19 would halt people showing up.

Lexington

Workers prep for Lexington fireworks show

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Workers with Zambelli Fireworks are prepping for Saturday night’s big show in downtown Lexington.

Latest News

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Steamy for the Fourth of July

Updated: 4 hours ago
Temps will be around 90, but could a storm crash the party?

Regional

Busy Fourth of July holiday expected at Herrington Lake

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
The weather looks great for spending the holiday weekend on the lake.

Lexington

More bear sightings in Lexington area

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
There were more bear sightings in the Lexington area Friday morning.

News

Wilmore holding socially distanced Fourth of July parade

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington’s Fourth of July parade may be canceled this year, but for the city of Wilmore, the show will go on.

Crime

Police: Lexington Man charged in London homicide after body found in park

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
London Police arrested a Lexington man in connection to the murder of a man discovered in the city's Levi Jackson Park.

News

How COVID-19 is impacting Fourth of July travel

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
There are quite a few people traveling this weekend, many stopping here at the 75 northbound rest stop in Georgetown to use the restroom and grab some snacks before they get on the road.