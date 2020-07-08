Ky. health workers busy contacting people who might have come into contact with COVID-19

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Health department workers are the state in are busy contacting those who were close to people who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department covers 10 counties, and those who work there say they have been busy in contact tracing, asking those who had close contact with people who tested positive to quarantine for 14 days.

Covid-19 cases are increasing in southern Kentucky, and Lake Cumberland Health officials say they’re doing a lot more contact tracing to find those who were around positive cases for at least 10 minutes within 6 feet. More at 1230 and later @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/wFwM2xkt8R — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) July 8, 2020

People are asked about their symptoms, onset dates, and any travel they may have had. Contact is defined as 10 minutes, within 6 feet of someone who is a case.

Dr. Christine Weyman says most people are compliant with the quarantine order when they call.

”But I would say much less than 10 percent maybe even less than 5, do not answer the phones, or we have the wrong information for,” Dr. Weyman said.

Pulaski County currently has the most cases in this area, because it’s the largest population, but Casey County also has shown a recent surge.

Dr. Weyman says if she could give anyone any advice to make their job easier, it’s people to simply wear a mask when out in public.

Health leaders say even if a person is wearing a mask at the time of contact, they are still asked to quarantine, but their chances of developing symptoms are 60 percent less.

