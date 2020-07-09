Advertisement

‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera believed drowned in California lake

In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, Naya Rivera participates in the "Step Up: High Water" panel during the YouTube Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif.
In this Jan. 13, 2018, file photo, Naya Rivera participates in the "Step Up: High Water" panel during the YouTube Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif.(Source: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities said Thursday that they believe “Glee” star Naya Rivera drowned in a Southern California lake but they are continuing to search for her.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said Thursday there is no sign Rivera ever left the waters of Lake Piru, where her 4-year-old son was found alone on a boat they had rented a day earlier.

He said the search has shifted from an attempt to rescue Rivera to an attempt to recover the 33-year-old’s body.

Donoghue says surveillance video shows mother and son leaving the dock together. He said Rivera had experience taking boats on the lake. 

