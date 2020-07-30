Advertisement

Stone Temple Pilots to perform debut album ‘Core’ live

‘What better way to do this than to just start from the beginning?’
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Stone Temple Pilots are bringing their live show to online audiences on Friday.

The band will be performing their debut album “Core” on Nugs TV.

“I realize we do play a lot of those songs live … but to be able to do it as a complete body of work in its entirety, was very cool to do that,” STP bassist Robert DeLeo. “I thought, ‘What better way to do this than to just start from the beginning?’”

This will be the first the band has performed ‘Core’ in its entirety since its early days. STP formed in San Diego in 1989 and signed a record deal three years later.

“When we first started touring in ’92, it was really all the material we had,” DeLeo said. “We would play … the 10 or so songs that are on that record and that was our repertoire.”

“Core” won the band the best hard rock performance Grammy in 1994 and contains some of their biggest hits, including “Plush.”

In addition to the Friday night concert, which streams at 8 p.m. Eastern, STP will also be releasing audio of past concerts through Nugs TV.

The pay-per-view webcast is $9.99.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

Group raises money, present $600 tip to Lexington server

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Victor Puente
This act of kindness stated with a post on Facebook and a little more than a day later dozens of people had pitched in hundreds of dollars to help out someone they’ve never met.

National

CDC blames salmonella outbreak on backyard birds

Updated: 25 minutes ago
The outbreak has sickened nearly 1,000 Americans, sending 150 to the hospital and killing one person.

National Politics

Trump floats idea of election delay, a virtual impossibility

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, MARK SHERMAN and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
President Donald Trump is for the first time publicly floating a “delay” to the Nov. 3 presidential election, as he makes unsubstantiated allegations that increased mail-in voting will result in fraud.

News

WKYT Investigates | Schools face high cost to start new year

Updated: 1 hour ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

Latest News

National

Prosecutor: No charges for officer in Michael Brown’s death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JIM SALTER
St. Louis County’s top prosecutor will not charge the former police officer who fatally shot Michael Brown, a dramatic decision that could reopen old wounds amid a renewed and intense national conversation about racial injustice and the police treatment of minorities.

News

WKYT Investigates | Schools face high cost to start new year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The price to keep kids healthy at school is the highest it’s ever been.

National

2nd US virus surge hits plateau, but few experts celebrate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MIKE STOBBE and NICKY FORSTER Associated Press
Scientists aren’t celebrating by any means, warning that the trend is driven by four big, hard-hit states and that cases are rising in at least half of all the states.

National

Stone Temple Pilots livestream show

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The 90's rockers will play their breakout album during a special live stream performance Friday (7/31).

Coronavirus

Record economic plunge, bleak jobs numbers reveal virus toll

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Martin Crutsinger
The coronavirus pandemic sent the U.S. economy plunging by a record-shattering 32.9% annual rate last quarter and is still inflicting damage across the country, squeezing already struggling businesses and forcing a wave of layoffs that shows no sign of abating.

News

Rise Up For Children rally held in Frankfort on ‘World Day Against Trafficking in Persons'

Updated: 1 hours ago
WKYT News at 5:00 PM