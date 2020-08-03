Advertisement

Montgomery County crash blocks traffic on I-64

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 4:22 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Traffic on Interstate 64 is blocked after a crash in Montgomery County.

It happened between Winchester and Mt. Sterling. According to dispatchers, lanes are blocked in both directions in the area. They expect the road to be blocked until 6 a.m.

WKYT has a crew heading to the scene. This story is developing and will be updated throughout the morning.

I-64 will be temporarily closed on the Eastbound side from the 101 Exit to the 110 Exit due a serious traffic accident...

Posted by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - Kentucky on Monday, August 3, 2020

