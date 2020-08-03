Montgomery County crash blocks traffic on I-64

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Traffic on Interstate 64 is blocked after a crash in Montgomery County.

It happened between Winchester and Mt. Sterling. According to dispatchers, lanes are blocked in both directions in the area. They expect the road to be blocked until 6 a.m.

WKYT has a crew heading to the scene. This story is developing and will be updated throughout the morning.

I-64 will be temporarily closed on the Eastbound side from the 101 Exit to the 110 Exit due a serious traffic accident... Posted by Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - Kentucky on Monday, August 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.