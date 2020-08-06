Area of Williamsburg evacuated due to chemical leak

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Whitley County officials say an area of Williamsburg is being evacuated due to a chemical spill.

Officials say the evacuation is from Exit 11 southbound off of ramp west along Highway 92, to just past Walmart. The area also includes Hampton Inn and several fast food restaurants.

There are emergency crews at the scene.

Whitley County 911 says there is a detour being setup coming from Highway 92 west toward Williamsburg. Traffic will be detoured along South Main Street.

Traffic coming from I-75 is being turned east along Highway 92W to Highway 25S.

Officials estimate a four hour time frame.

