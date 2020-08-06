Advertisement

Area of Williamsburg evacuated due to chemical leak

(KBTX)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Whitley County officials say an area of Williamsburg is being evacuated due to a chemical spill.

Officials say the evacuation is from Exit 11 southbound off of ramp west along Highway 92, to just past Walmart. The area also includes Hampton Inn and several fast food restaurants.

There are emergency crews at the scene.

Whitley County 911 says there is a detour being setup coming from Highway 92 west toward Williamsburg. Traffic will be detoured along South Main Street.

Traffic coming from I-75 is being turned east along Highway 92W to Highway 25S.

Officials estimate a four hour time frame.

By Olivia Russell
Georgetown Police Chief Mike Bosse told members of the city council that money is the number one reason officers leave-- either going into the private sector or higher-paying departments nearby.

By Alex Walker
The Wildcats received 73 points, good enough for No. 29 in the poll.