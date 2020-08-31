Advertisement

Seven people shot near Lexington community center

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Seven people are in the hospital after being shot in Lexington.

It happened near the Dunbar Community Center off North Upper Street after 9 p.m. Sunday.

According to the Lexington Police Department, one person was found shot at the scene. Other victims showed up to local hospitals afterward. One of the victims is said to be in critical condition.

Neighbors said shots were fired during a cookout. Police said there is some conflicting information from witnesses. Some say people showed up and started firing into a crowd of people. Others say a car drove by and shot into the crowd. Officers are interviewing people who live in the area to get more details.

There is no information regarding a suspect at this time.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Police on the scene of reported shooting in Lexington

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Police are on the scene of a reported shooting in Lexington.

News

WATCH | Frankfort rally organizers leaving politics aside in fight to end human trafficking

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Organizers of Sunday’s rally at the state capitol Sara Clifton and Brooke Turley are new to the cause of human trafficking.

News

WATCH | Kentucky AG has received ballistics report in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Kentucky’s attorney general has received a long-awaited ballistics report in the police shooting of Breonna Taylor.

News

Fire department works structure fire in Lexington

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington Fire Department is investigating a structure fire.

Sports

Murray outduels Mitchell, sets up first Game 7 in the bubble

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Brian Mahoney
Murray extended his torrid run with 50 more points, leading the Denver Nuggets to a 119-107 victory over the Utah Jazz.

Latest News

News

Frankfort rally organizers leaving politics aside in fight to end human trafficking

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Frankfort rally Facebook group alone had about 3,800 though not nearly that many showed up Sunday.

Sports

Top in-state recruit Jager Burton commits to Kentucky

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
The Frederick Douglass star chooses Kentucky over Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Oregon.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 462 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths Sunday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear announced 462 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state total now stands at 48,032 cases.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Heavy rain moves in for Monday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
Showers and thunderstorms move in for the beginning of the workweek that could lead to localized high water issues

Sports

Anthony Davis scores 43, Lakers eliminate Trail Blazers

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Lakers will play the winner of the series between Houston and Oklahoma City.