Advertisement

WBUL’s ‘Officer Don and DeAnn’ nominated for CMA award

WBUL's "Officer Don & DeAnn" receive 2020 Country Music Association awards nomination
WBUL's "Officer Don & DeAnn" receive 2020 Country Music Association awards nomination(Country Music Association)
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s “Officer Don and DeAnn” hope to win again after being nominated for the Country Music Association’s personality of the year.

The radio duo on 98.1 The Bull received their nomination for the award in the small market radio category Tuesday morning.

Don Evans and DeAnn Stephens have been part of the morning program since 2009.

They have been nominated for the award several times and won the award in 2017.

In the announcement of nominees for “The 54th Annual CMA Awards,” Miranda Lambert topped the list at seven nominations making CMA Awards history as the first female artist to accumulate a record-breaking 55 total career nods. The record was previously held by Reba McEntire who earned her 51st nomination this year.

Other top nominees include Luke Combs with six nominations, including his first ever nod for Entertainer of the Year; Maren Morris with five nods; Dan + Shay, producer Jay Joyce and Carly Pearce each securing four; and Justin Bieber, Ashley McBryde and Keith Urban each up for trophies in three categories.

“This year’s nominees represent the passion, creativity and hope our world could use more of these days. From record-shattering milestones to reaching across genre lines, these finalists are outstanding examples of the craft and camaraderie Country Music holds deeply,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “As we navigate the coming months and look to properly honor our nominees and the community, we are committed to delivering the safest and most memorable live television experience our artists, creators and fans could ask for.”

The winners for this year’s awards will be announced November 11.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Some Ky. private schools seeing success with in-person learning during pandemic

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Some private schools in Kentucky are seeing a lot of success with in-person learning during the pandemic.

News

Lexington homicide victim identified; pair accused of stealing her SUV

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Police are investigating a death in the Masterson Station area of Lexington.

News

WKYT Investigates | Misinformation on COVID

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
Technology is the reason we’re able to watch doctors and disease experts fight COVID-19 in real-time. As they’re learning about this unprecedented virus, so are we. We’re seeing their discoveries and their setbacks, and we’re inundated with a lot of theories that aren’t always reliable.

Lexington

Suspect in deadly Fayette Mall shooting appears in court

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
Xavier Hardin appeared via zoom along with his lawyer for a preliminary hearing, but waived his right to that and elected to send his case straight to the Fayette County Grand Jury.

Latest News

Lexington

Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 67 new COVID-19 cases from Monday.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 5 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Soggy September days

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Scattered showers & storms will be with us today, while the widespread chances will not be back until tomorrow.

Lexington

Sept. 1 declared ‘Fazoli’s Day’ in Lexington

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Fazoli’s has about 220 restaurants in 28 states.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

WATCH | Kentucky Board of Education sends letter to KHSAA urging consideration of expanding fall sports guidelines

Updated: 11 hours ago
Kentucky Board of Education sends letter to KHSAA urging consideration of expanding fall sports guidelines