WBUL’s ‘Officer Don and DeAnn’ nominated for CMA award

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s “Officer Don and DeAnn” hope to win again after being nominated for the Country Music Association’s personality of the year.

The radio duo on 98.1 The Bull received their nomination for the award in the small market radio category Tuesday morning.

Don Evans and DeAnn Stephens have been part of the morning program since 2009.

They have been nominated for the award several times and won the award in 2017.

In the announcement of nominees for “The 54th Annual CMA Awards,” Miranda Lambert topped the list at seven nominations making CMA Awards history as the first female artist to accumulate a record-breaking 55 total career nods. The record was previously held by Reba McEntire who earned her 51st nomination this year.

THANK YOU for listening to 98.1 The Bull and Officer Don & DeAnn every morning. So proud to announce Don & @DeAnnStephens were just recognized as 2020 @CountryMusic broadcast personality finalists by @GabbyBarrett_ and @IngridAndress! #cmaawards pic.twitter.com/2tt3xnasYy — 98.1 THE BULL (@981THEBULL) September 1, 2020

Other top nominees include Luke Combs with six nominations, including his first ever nod for Entertainer of the Year; Maren Morris with five nods; Dan + Shay, producer Jay Joyce and Carly Pearce each securing four; and Justin Bieber, Ashley McBryde and Keith Urban each up for trophies in three categories.

“This year’s nominees represent the passion, creativity and hope our world could use more of these days. From record-shattering milestones to reaching across genre lines, these finalists are outstanding examples of the craft and camaraderie Country Music holds deeply,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “As we navigate the coming months and look to properly honor our nominees and the community, we are committed to delivering the safest and most memorable live television experience our artists, creators and fans could ask for.”

The winners for this year’s awards will be announced November 11.

