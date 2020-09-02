Advertisement

UK Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center continues mission despite Derby eve gala being canceled

By Victor Puente
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – When the Kentucky Derby was shifted to this weekend, the events surrounding it were also impacted.

That includes the celebrity-filled Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala.

“As realities became more heartened that you know really having large events and lots of people were just really not only impractical, it wasn’t safe,” says Dr. John Fowlkes, with the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center.

The high-profile event raises money for UK HealthCare’s Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center.

Shawn Crouch with the diabetes center says, “After that last donation, up to over $16 million in the last 12 years. So, it’s a pretty significant amount of investment and diabetes care and diabetes research across the university.”

Since the pandemic started, the center has continued to help diabetic Kentuckians, through clinical care, research, education, and outreach. A lot of that work has moved to telehealth.

Doing technology, starting patients on insulin pumps,” says Laura Hieronymous. “Teaching them the different aspects of their treatment plan for diabetes from pediatrics all the way to I think we had a 79-year-old who is newly started on an insulin pump and she did wonderfully.”

Despite the loss of their biggest fundraiser, the people who run the center say the years of support from the Barnstable Brown family have left them in a position to continue their work, without any interruption.

“There are not a lot of people that would chronically put their families, their faces, their homes in public arenas as much as they have just to raise money.

To benefit, not only Kentuckians...

“We are able to take what we’ve learned about diabetes and disseminated not only across the state but across the nation, as well.”

Patricia Barnstable Brown released a statement saying they look forward to an exciting and celebrity-filled Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby-Eve Gala in 2021

