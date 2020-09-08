Advertisement

Ky. man trying to get more minority participation in outdoor recreation

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky man wants more minority participation in outdoor recreation throughout the commonwealth.

Gerry James says this has always been his mission, but he says the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmad Arbery and Breonna Taylor have fueled his fire.

He wants to address a lack of diversity and inclusion in Kentucky’s great outdoors.

As he travels up and down the Kentucky River enjoying all its beauty, he notices something missing.

“I’ve paddled this River 255 miles from Beattyville to Carrollton,” James said. “I have never seen another Black person paddleboard on the Kentucky River in Frankfort, ever.”

James wants to change that.

Knowing change happens in small waves, he wants to see more African-Americans go outdoors to get on a mountain bike, take a hike or go mountain climbing.

James runs the website Explore Kentucky.

Founded in 2013, the site’s mission is to uplift Kentucky’s land and it’s people through recreation.

A few years ago, when he taught programs about Kentucky’s outdoor spaces, he noticed, “90 percent of my attendees are white people,” James said. “Not wrong, but why?”

His answer is simple and complex.

“It is a system of oppression of why,” James said. “There’s not that heritage or legacy when we go to these places because we were not allowed to go. You gotta think we could only go to one State Park. We are blocked from different trail systems. A lot of black folk live in urban populations and, so, black folk that live in these urban populations have systematically been disenfranchised by a place like this.”

James says the recent killings of Ahmad Aubrey, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd has put more emphasis on diversity during his programs.

“What’s really important is to get those kids those kiddos and mold them,” James said.

Gerry James is on a mission to create a diverse group of explorers at one with nature, just like nature is diverse within itself.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Ky. man trying to get more minority participation in outdoor recreation

Updated: 45 minutes ago
A Kentucky man wants more minority participation in outdoor recreation throughout the commonwealth.

Regional

Somerset Independent Schools begin in-person classes Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Another Kentucky school system has welcomed students back to school. Somerset Independent Schools are back in session, but not every student is in the classroom.

Lexington

WKYT Blood Drive: You can help people in need during this pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kristen Kennedy
WKYT and the Kentucky Blood Center are partnering up once again to host the annual WKYT Blood Drive.

State

Beshear announces launch of Eviction Relief Fund website

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday the launch of the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund website, teamkyhherf.ky.gov, where Kentuckians now can visit and apply for assistance.

Latest News

Crime

Woman facing murder charge in 2019 shooting near Fayette Mall appears in court

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
The woman accused in a deadly shooting in 2019 near Fayette Mall appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 49 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases from Labor Day.

Back to School

Fayette County parents, students hold ‘Let Them Learn’ rally in Frankfort

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Grason Passmore
Parents are calling on lawmakers to reopen classrooms.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Warmer temperatures stay around for now

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
We have only a few more dry days ahead as humidity increases ahead of our next storm chances late this week

News

Train hits car in Lexington, killing one

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington police said the victim was inside a car that was stopped on the tracks when it was hit by the train.

News

Travelers hit the road after Labor Day weekend plans

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
From visiting family to just getting out of the house — we heard it all this evening. But was this travel different from past years?