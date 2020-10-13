Advertisement

McConnell highlights grant money received by Kentucky in Corbin appearance

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was in Corbin Tuesday. He appeared with Congressman Hal Rogers to talk about how the CARES Act is helping Eastern Kentucky.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was in Corbin Tuesday.

He appeared with Congressman Hal Rogers to talk about how the CARES Act is helping Eastern Kentucky.

McConnell says there are advantages to the senate majority leader being from Kentucky. A point he also brought up during Monday night’s debate with Democratic challenger Amy McGrath.

“My job is to try to look out for middle America, and not allow the coastal elites to dominate everything," McConnell said.

The Corbin appearance was one of several stops in southeastern Kentucky for Senator McConnell on Tuesday.

McGrath was also on the campaign trail Tuesday, speaking with supporters and voting early at the Scott County Library.

Sen. McConnell said at his Corbin appearance that he also plans to vote early.

