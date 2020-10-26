Advertisement

A horse racing icon hosted Queen Elizabeth, Presidents, and celebrities

Ted Bassett III hosts Queen Elizabeth
Ted Bassett III hosts Queen Elizabeth(Keeneland)
By Sam Dick
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -From J. Edgar Hoover to Queen Elizabeth to President Reagan, Ted Bassett III has hosted and rubbed elbows with some of the most influential people in the world. Today on his 99th birthday, Mayor Linda Gorton declared this “James E. Bassett III Day”. His 40-years serving Keeneland took him from sales to President, Chairman of the Board, and Trustee. During her visit to Keeneland in October of 1984, Queen Elizabeth II watched the first Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup, won by Happy Valley Farm’s Sintra. To accommodate the queen, per the wishes of her security team, Keeneland built a Winner’s Circle in which she made the trophy presentation.

The racing Hall of Fame inductee also served as Director of the Kentucky State Police. Mr Bassett was a US Marine in WWII, and was wounded twice in the South Pacific. He earned honorary degrees from the University of Kentucky, Transylvania University, and Eastern Kentucky University.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WKYT Investigates: Campaigning in a Pandemic

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
|
By Kristen Kennedy
Candidates are holding smaller, more outdoor, and more socially-distanced events. They’re also holding more virtual gatherings. Have you noticed a few extra messages on your cell phone? Texts and targeted social media ads are on the rise, too.

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

News

Lincoln County schools resume in-person learning again

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
The district had been on virtual learning since early October when they switched to the online format after only one week of in-person learning in late September.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Major Storm System On The Way

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chris Bailey
A big storm systems is on the way later this week.

Latest News

News

Lexington immigration attorney weighs in on situation with children being separated at border

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The parents of about 545 migrant children cannot be located, and it has an impact from Central America to central Kentucky.

News

Fayette Co. Clerk gives update on rejected absentee ballots

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. says the sooner you return that absentee ballot, the sooner his staff can look over it for any errors that may keep it from being counted.

News

Franklin Co. Schools resume in-person classes for first time this semester

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
In-person learning is returning for Franklin County Schools.

News

UK Healthcare gives update on plans for possible surge in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
Hospitals in Lexington have told us despite the rising numbers statewide, the number of COVID-19 patients they’re seeing has held steady, but it could start rising.

News

WATCH | Health dept. reports 204 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington over the weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
Health dept. reports 204 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington over the weekend

News

New entertainment complex in Lexington nears grand opening

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
WKYT was granted an exclusive sneak peek into the facility over the summer.